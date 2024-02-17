Girl Latest To Be Charged For Violent Milford Street Takeover

The girl, who was not identified due to her age, was arrested on Thursday, Feb. 15 in New Haven County for the incident that occurred in the Milford Stop & Shop parking lot on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.

According to Milford Police, the girl took part in a large street takeover that included more than 100 participants and numerous vehicles.

A Milford Police officer who arrived on the scene was attacked by the crowd and suffered injuries, police said.

The department has been conducting an extensive investigation and said the girl was identified as one of the individuals present.

She was charged with:

Inciting a riot

Interfering with an officer

Unlawful assembly

Conspiracy/assault on a police officer

Police said the girl is a Connecticut resident.

This remains an ongoing investigation and the Milford Police Department is actively pursuing leads for other suspects.

