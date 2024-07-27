Get Ready For 20,000 Kinds Of Drinks When 7 Brew Open New Stand In Wallingford

Known for its 20,000 different kinds of drinks ranging from coffee, smoothies, shakes, and teas, 7 Brew will open in New Haven County in Wallingford in September.

Gracie Hughes, a spokesperson for the company, said the future coffee stand was dropped on site and will be located at 905 N. Colony Road.

More than your standard coffee stand, 7 Brew offers an extensive variety of unique drink combinations. From the original Blondie, a caramel and vanilla brew, to 7 Energy smoothies, shakes, and teas, there is something for everyone at 7 Brew, Hughes said.

The company, whose motto is "brewing smiles," recently celebrated surpassing 200 stands across the country.

The stand will add 50 jobs to the Wallingford area, Huges said.

Those interested in joining the Drive-Thru Brew team should apply here.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Haven and receive free news updates.