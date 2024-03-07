Frank Pepe Pizza Will Serve Pie Named After New Haven's Own Paul Giamatti: Here's When

During the show, 56-year-old Giamatti, a New Haven native, raved about Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana White Clam with Bacon pie as being the best there is.

To show its love back at Giamatti, Frank Pepe is renaming the pizza the "Paul Giamatti Pie" on Oscar night, Sunday, March 10.

The deal: Diners can enjoy a medium pie for just $25, available on Sunday only from 4 p.m. until close.

"We are honored by Paul’s glowing endorsement of Pepe’s,” said Jennifer Bimonte-Kelly, granddaughter of Frank Pepe. "We love seeing him when he visits New Haven and we’ve always admired his good taste. We’ll be rooting for him on March 10th – over pizza, of course.”

Giamatti's father, Bart, served as Yale University president from 1978 to 1986 before becoming National League president and then Major League Baseball commissioner.

Paul Giamatti was born in New Haven when his father was a professor at Yale.

A favorite to win the Oscar, Giamatti played a longtime teacher at a prep school in Massachusetts in "Holdovers."

