Former Milford Police Officer Charged With Stealing $184K From PBA, Cops Say

New Haven County resident Peter Parks, 42, of Milford was arrested on Monday, Nov. 27 for the theft over a period of several years from the Milford PBA, Milford Police said.

Parks, who served as president of the non-profit organization, resigned from the department when a termination hearing was scheduled after an internal affairs investigation found evidence that he had stolen the money, the department said.

Hired in 2004 by Milford Police, Parks was promoted to sergeant in 2011.

During the investigation, a forensic fraud examiner from the Division of Criminal Justice determined that Parks misappropriated $184,010.52 in private funds from the PBA, Milford Police said.

Parks was charged with larceny and released on a $50,000 bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, Dec. 26.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

