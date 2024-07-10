New Haven Hit-Run Crash Kills West Haven Man, Closes 2 Roadways For Hours

The crash occurred in New Haven around 4:30 a.m., Wednesday, July 10, in the area of South Frontage Road and College Street.

According to Officer Christian Bruckhart of the New Haven Police, a preliminary investigation found a vehicle driving on South Frontage Road went through a red light and collided with a vehicle driving on College Street at the intersection.

Bruckhart said the driver of the offending vehicle fled after the collision. The second driver, a 64-year-old from West Haven, was transported to the hospital and died as a result of his injuries.

Following the crash, South Frontage Road and Martin Luther King Boulevard in the areas of York Street and College Street were closed for several hours. They have since reopened.

The name of the victim has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

