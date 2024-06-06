New Haven County resident Michael Arthur Miller, of East Haven, died around 3:30 p.m., Wednesday, June 5, in Oxford.

According to the Connecticut State Police, Miller was riding his Harley-Davidson FLHT Classic eastbound on Silano Drive when he entered the Route 188 intersection and was hit by a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 pickup truck traveling southbound.

Miller was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck, a 21-year-old Oxford man, was not injured, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

