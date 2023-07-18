Duo Points Knife At Loss Prevention Officer After Robbing Milford Store: Police

The incident happened on Saturday, July 15 just after 3:30 p.m., when police were alerted of a robbery that happened at the Macy's store at 1201 Boston Post Rd. in Milford at the Connecticut Post Mall.

According to Milford Police, the store's loss prevention officer had seen a man and woman take merchandise and leave without paying. Upon confronting the duo, the man then took out a knife and pointed it at the officer.

The loss prevention officer then backed away and the suspects left the store on foot, authorities said.

The store then gave a description of the suspects to responding officers, who soon found the duo walking from the mall near the intersection of Boston Post Road and East Town Road.

The duo was then arrested and identified as the suspects who had been involved in the robbery. Police also found a knife in the possession of the male suspect.

The duo, identified as Cheshire resident Shoshana Moskowitz, age 25, and New Haven resident Juan Cartagena, age 50, were both charged with:

First-degree robbery;

First-degree conspiracy to commit robbery;

Fifth-degree larceny;

Fifth-degree conspiracy to commit larceny.

Additionally, Cartagena was also charged with second-degree threatening.

Both suspects were issued a $10,000 bond, which Moskowitz posted. She will appear in Milford Superior Court on Tuesday, Aug. 8, while Cartagena, who was on parole, was remanded to custody and arraigned in court.

