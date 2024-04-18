The incident occurred in New Haven County around 6 p.m., Wednesday, April 17, at 25 Geneva Ave., in Wallingford.

According to Chief John Ventura of the Wallingford Police, the Communications Center received a call reporting smoke from a residence on Geneva Avenue.

When police and fire arrived, they found a man outside suffering from severe burns, Ventura said.

The individual was airlifted to a local burn center for treatment and remains in critical condition, the chief said.

Entry was made into the apartment, and fire units located two people still inside the 2nd-floor apartment. One individual was pronounced dead on scene, and the other was transported to an area hospital where they were pronounced dead, Ventura said.

Ventura said an investigation conducted by the Wallingford Fire Marshal’s Office and the State Fire Marshal’s Office indicates that the incident is criminal in nature.

The investigation has been assigned to the Wallingford Investigative Services Division.

No further details can be released at this time. Ventura said we will provide updates as the investigation progresses.

Anyone with information relevant to the incident is asked to contact the Wallingford Police Department at 203-294-2845 or leave a tip on the Department’s website at https://www.police.wallingfordct.gov/.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Haven and receive free news updates.