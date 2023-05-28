Double-Fatal Head-On Crash: Woodbury Man, Waterbury Woman ID'd As Victims In Middlebury

It happened in New Haven County at around 3:10 a.m. Sunday, May 28 in Middlebury.

A 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse was traveling on the wrong side of the highway going westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-84 near Exit 17 when it struck a 2010 Toyota Prius head-on, Connecticut State Police said.

Both drivers succumbed to their injuries and their next of kin were notified.

Litchfield County resident Mathew Marquis, age 45, from Woodbury, has been identified as the driver of the Mitsubishi.

Leticia Dourado, age 23, from Waterbury in New Haven County, was the operator of the Toyota, police said.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, has any information about it, or has dash-camera footage is asked to contact Trooper Peter Thomas at the state police barracks in Southbury at 203-267-2200 or by email at Peter.Thomas@ct.gov.

