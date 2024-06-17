Fair 77°

Dog Bitten By Snake Rescued At Sleeping Giant Park

A dog rescued from a Connecticut state park had been bitten by a copperhead snake.

 Photo Credit: Hamden Animal Control
Kathy Reakes
The dog was rescued in New Haven County from Sleeping Giant State Park by Hamden County Animal Control employees and Hamden County Fire Department members on Wednesday, June 12.

Animal control officials and the dog's owner initially thought he had twisted his leg while hiking in treacherous terrain.

The dog was carried out in the park by firefighters Mike Onofrio and J.P. Christini, Animal Control Officers Barbara Godejohn, Sarah Roberts, the dog owner, and a Good Samaritan, Brian Schacht.

Two days later, officials learned from the veterinarian caring for the dog that a copperhead snake had bitten him.

He was administered anti-venom and is being monitored. 

" Let's all hope for a full recovery," Animal Control officials said on Facebook. "This is just a reminder to be careful out there, there are Northern Copperheads at Sleeping Giant. Their habitat includes rocky hillsides, open woods, and edges of swamps and meadows."

Connecticut has one other kind of venomous snake, the timber rattlesnake.   

