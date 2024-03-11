Fair and Breezy 51°

Damaging Wind Gusts Knock Out Power To Thousands In CT: These Are Most Affected Areas

Over 13,000 customers are without electricity in Connecticut thanks to howling winds that have downed trees and broken branches throughout the state. 

Eversource's outage map on Monday, March 11 at around 5 p.m. 

 Photo Credit: Eversource
The winds arrived on Monday, March 11, and are likely to continue through the evening hours, with some isolated gusts as high as 60 miles per hour, according to weather reports. 

Thanks to the wild winds, which pose a great risk to trees and branches already made vulnerable by saturated soil conditions and extra sap weight, thousands of residents are facing power outages. 

As of Monday at around 5 p.m., Eversource was reporting 12,421 outages, while United Illuminating was reporting 1,190. 

Towns with the most outages include:

  • Middletown, with 1,698;
  • Greenwich, with 1,416;
  • Windsor, with 1,053;
  • East Lyme, with 731;
  • Meriden, with 698;
  • Old Saybrook, with 574;
  • Stamford, with 437.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

