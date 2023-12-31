CT's First Cannabis Union Contract Ratified In West Haven: 'Huge Milestone For Industry'

On Thursday night, Dec. 28, workers at Advanced Grow Labs in the New Haven County city of West Haven voted unanimously to ratify their union contract, according to a United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 919 spokesperson.

The contract is the first such cannabis union agreement in the history of Connecticut and includes guaranteed wage increases of up to 25 percent over three years, increased holiday pay, secured retirement and health insurance, increased safety measures, and on-the-job protection.

The ratification comes months after workers at AGL formed the union in March 2023, becoming the first cannabis workers in Connecticut to do so.

“I am proud to be a part of the first cannabis union in Connecticut,” said AGL Production Technician Alanna Daniels, who continued, "This has been a huge milestone for the industry in the state and our company. I hope other workers can come together like we have.”

AGL Harvest Technician Christopher Mckenzie called the agreement "groundbreaking."

“We have a voice at work now and a better future coming now that we have a union contract," Mckenzie added.

The UFCW, which represents tens of thousands of cannabis workers across the US in dispensaries, labs, delivery, kitchens, manufacturing, processing, grow facilities, and more, is the country's largest cannabis workers union.

Any other cannabis workers interested in forming a union at their workplace can call UFCW Local 919 Director of Organizing Emily Sabo at 203-915-4561.

