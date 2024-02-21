Vehicle Stop Leads To Ghost Gun Arrest In Naugatuck

New Haven resident Juan Garcia, was charged around 2:15 a.m., Sunday, Feb. 18 on South Main Street in Naugatuck.

During the stop, Naugatuck Police Officers said Garcia appeared to be under the influence of alcohol/drugs and was charged with DUI after failing sobriety tests, police said.

Police recovered a firearm with no serial number on it, which appeared consistent with being illegally manufactured, officers said. The firearm was loaded with a high-capacity magazine capable of holding 17 rounds of 9mm ammunition.

Garcia was arrested and charged with the following offenses:

Carrying a pistol without a permit

Illegal possession of a firearm

-Illegal possession of a firearm with no serial number

Illegal possession of a weapon in a vehicle

-Illegal possession of a large-capacity magazine

-Illegal operation of a vehicle under the Influence of drugs/alcohol

Reckless driving

Speeding

Failure to drive in the proper lane

Operation of vehicle without minimum insurance

Operation of an unregistered vehicle

Improper use of registration plates

Garcia was released after posting a $500,000 bond.

