Vehicle Stop Leads To Ghost Gun Arrest In Naugatuck

New Haven resident Juan Garcia, was charged around 2:15 a.m., Sunday, Feb. 18 on South Main Street in Naugatuck.
During the stop, Naugatuck Police Officers said Garcia appeared to be under the influence of alcohol/drugs and was charged with DUI after failing sobriety tests, police said.
Police recovered a firearm with no serial number on it, which appeared consistent with being illegally manufactured, officers said. The firearm was loaded with a high-capacity magazine capable of holding 17 rounds of 9mm ammunition.
Garcia was arrested and charged with the following offenses:
- Carrying a pistol without a permit
- Illegal possession of a firearm
- -Illegal possession of a firearm with no serial number
- Illegal possession of a weapon in a vehicle
- -Illegal possession of a large-capacity magazine
- -Illegal operation of a vehicle under the Influence of drugs/alcohol
- Reckless driving
- Speeding
- Failure to drive in the proper lane
- Operation of vehicle without minimum insurance
- Operation of an unregistered vehicle
- Improper use of registration plates
Garcia was released after posting a $500,000 bond.
