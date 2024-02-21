Fair 32°

Vehicle Stop Leads To Ghost Gun Arrest In Naugatuck

A 22-year-old Connecticut man was allegedly nabbed with a loaded ghost gun after being stopped for speeding. 

Juan Garcia

 Photo Credit: Naugatuck Police Department
New Haven resident Juan Garcia, was charged around 2:15 a.m., Sunday, Feb. 18 on South Main Street in Naugatuck.

During the stop, Naugatuck Police Officers said Garcia appeared to be under the influence of alcohol/drugs and was charged with DUI after failing sobriety tests, police said.

Police recovered a firearm with no serial number on it, which appeared consistent with being illegally manufactured, officers said. The firearm was loaded with a high-capacity magazine capable of holding 17 rounds of 9mm ammunition.

Garcia was arrested and charged with the following offenses:

  • Carrying a pistol without a permit
  • Illegal possession of a firearm
  • -Illegal possession of a firearm with no serial number
  • Illegal possession of a weapon in a vehicle
  • -Illegal possession of a large-capacity magazine
  • -Illegal operation of a vehicle under the Influence of drugs/alcohol
  • Reckless driving
  • Speeding
  • Failure to drive in the proper lane
  • Operation of vehicle without minimum insurance
  • Operation of an unregistered vehicle
  • Improper use of registration plates

Garcia was released after posting a $500,000 bond. 

