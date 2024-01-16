CT Man Shot, Killed In Road-Rage Incident On I-691 In Meriden

Middlesex County resident Scott Kracke, of Middlefield, died of a gunshot wound around 8 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 14 in New Haven County, on I-691 eastbound in Meriden.

Connecticut State troopers responded to a report of a disturbance near Exit 2A. State police said when troopers arrived, they found Kracke with gunshot wounds.

Kracke was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead, state police said.

Detectives from the Central District Major Crime Squad responded to assume the investigation.

An investigation determined that this was an isolated incident and there was no ongoing threat to the public.

Police said a suspect has been identified, and the investigation remains active and ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

