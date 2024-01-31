Man Charged With Taking Part In Violent Milford Street Takeover

Hartford County resident Malik Robinson, age 28, of Bloomfield, was charged on Monday, Jan. 29 by the Milford Police.

According to Milford Police, the "takeover" took place on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in the Stop & Shop parking lot in Milford.

A responding Milford Police officer found numerous vehicles and over 100 individuals in the parking lot. He was immediately confronted by several attendees and surrounded and attacked from behind, injuring him, police said.

The Milford Police Department Detective Bureau began an extensive investigation. Through the course of the investigation, police said Robinson was identified as one of the individuals present at this street takeover.

He was also identified as one of the individuals performing dangerous motor vehicle stunts, police said.

An arrest warrant was submitted and issued for Robinson. He was taken into custody and charged with racing/street takeover.

"The Milford Police Department would like to continue to recognize the collaboration with neighboring police departments and would also like to thank the public for their help throughout this investigation," the department said.

The incident remains an ongoing investigation and the Milford Police Department is actively pursuing leads for other suspects.

