CT Man Charged In Milford Overdose Death After Providing Drugs, Police Say

A Connecticut man has been charged with providing drugs that allegedly contributed to the overdose of another man.

A Monroe man was charged with allegedly providing the drugs that caused the death of a Milford man, police said.
Kathy Reakes
Fairfield County resident Jesse Gray, age 46, of Monroe, was arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 5 for the Sunday, July 16 overdose in New Haven County in Milford. 

According to Milford Police, officers responded to a Hawley Avenue residence for a report of an unresponsive man and woman. Upon arrival, members of the Milford Fire Department were attempting to resuscitate the woman. 

The woman was administered Narcan and transported to an area hospital for treatment. The man died at the scene, police said.

The Milford Police Department Detective Division began an investigation into the death of the man. It was determined that he died from an overdose of drugs. 

An investigation found that Gray allegedly provided the drugs that later caused the man's death.

He was charged with illegal distribution of narcotics and released on a promise to appear ticket.

