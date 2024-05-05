Convicted New Haven Felon Found With Fentanyl, Cocaine, Weapons, More: Police

The New Haven County arrest was made on Thursday, May 2 in the city of New Haven.

At approximately 11 a.m. that day, Connecticut State Police, the Statewide Narcotics Task Force, and multiple other agencies executed a search on Quezon A. Jones, age 26.

During the search, authorities seized the following:

A Glock 9mm handgun with altered serial numbers and altered to have a converted trigger switch, allowing it to fire in full auto;

An extended 30-round magazine with ammunition;

Around 18.2 grams of cocaine;

Around 10.3 grams of fentanyl;

$463 in cash;

Marijuana; and

Various drug packing materials.

Jones, who is a convicted felon, was given multiple drugs and weapons charges, including the sale of a narcotic substance and alteration of a firearm.

He was held on a $1 million bond and was arraigned at GA23 at New Haven on Friday, May 3.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Haven and receive free news updates.