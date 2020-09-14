The Best Pizza In America Is Local; Area Pizzarias On List of Top 101 In US

New Haven holds onto its title as the Pizza Capital of America in the newest ranking of the best pizza in the states.

There are five New Haven pizzerias that made The Daily Meal’s 101 Best Pizzas in America 2020, including Fank Pepe Pizzaria Napoletana, which took the No. 1 spot for at least the second year in a row.

Frank Pepe’s pizzeria is famous for its signature coal-fired, white clam pizza with pecorino roman, garlic, oregano, and olive oil.

Frank Pepe’s has multiple locations:

In Connecticut, there are Pepe’s in Danbury, Fairfield, Manchester, Mohegan Sun, Waterbury, West Hartford, and New Haven

In Massachusetts, there are Pepe’s in Burlington, Chestnut Hill, and Watertown.

Other locations are in Yonkers, New York, and Warwick, Rhode Island.

Frank Pepe's was also named one of the “greatest old-school restaurants of all time” by The Daily Meal.

Other New Haven, Connecticut pizzerias also made the list (rank included, the lower the number the better the ranking):

47. BAR, New Haven

45. Zuppardi’s Pizza, West Haven

43. Colony Grill, Stamford

16, Modern Apizza, New Haven

9. Sally’s Apizza, New Haven

The top three pizzerias in the U.S., according to The Daily Meal are:

3. John’s of Bleecker Street, NYC

2. Pequod’s Chicago

1 Frank Pepe's Pizzeria Napoletana, New Haven

