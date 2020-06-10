New Nashville 'Hot Chicken' Restaurant Opening Soon

A different kind of fried-chicken joint is opening soon in downtown New Haven.

Haven Hot Chicken plans to open with a permanent location at 21 Whitney Ave. Oct. 17 and serve up the classic dish: “hot chicken.”

Over the summer, Haven Hot Chicken held pop-up events and offered curbside pickups in the area. Oct. 17 will mark the opening of HHC's stationary restaurant.

“New Haven has long been regarded as a serious foodie destination and we’re excited to join the ranks of so many accomplished brands,” said Chef Rob LaTronica, one of four Haven Hot Chicken partners.

Hot chicken is a cousin to the Buffalo wing. The Tennessee dish is typically white meat marinated in spices, coated, fried, then doused in a flavorful, hot, thick sauce.

The owners of Haven Hot Chicken are area restauranteurs:

LaTronica, formerly of Wheeler’s and The Beer Collective

Craig Sklar, owner of The Beer Collective

Jason Sobocinksi, of Caseus

and Etkin Tekin, former founder of The Little Salad Shop.

The 1,000-square-foot Haven Hot Chicken restaurant will not offer dine-in seating and will focus on takeout and delivery orders for the greater New Haven area. The interior features a mural by New Haven artist M. Deangelo.

Have Hot Chicken will be open Tuesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

