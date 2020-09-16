New Haven Hotel Extends Furloughs-Layoffs For 170 Employees

A New Haven hotel that has been closed for much of the COVID-19 pandemic has announced mass employee furloughs.

On Tuesday, Sept. 15, the state received a notice from Omni New Haven Hotel that said temporary furloughs for about 170 employees will be extended another six months turning the furlough situation into more of a layoff type ordeal. The Omni is owned by Omni Resorts and Hotels.

About 135 of the employees are represented by labor union Local 217, according to Omni’s “WARN” letter to the Connecticut Department of Labor’s Rapid Response Team.

“Due to business circumstances that were unforeseen at the time of the layoffs, the hotel now reasonably anticipates that a sufficient number of furloughs will extend beyond six months,” said General Manager Fletcher Williams.

The furloughed jobs are spread out over various departments including finance, sales, food and beverage, and room maintenance.

Employees protested outside the New Haven Omni on Temple Street in late-August to encourage the owners to reopen the hotel.

Omni has 60 resorts and hotels, some of which have reopened since the pandemic hit.

