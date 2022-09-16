New Fusion Restaurant In Hamden Cited For 'Outstanding Flavors'

A new fusion restaurant in the heart of Connecticut is promising diners a diverse range of menu items that are inspired by different cultures from around the world.

The Pharmacy Restaurant in Hamden, located on Whitney Avenue in the Spring Glen neighborhood, opened its doors in June 2022, offering up a blend of culinary traditions with dishes like Mexican Chicken, Miso Glazed Salmon, and Cajun Jambalaya Pasta.

Its menu also features a variety of sandwiches, salads, and several small plates, including shredded beef tacos, Colombian empanadas, and tuna tartare.

In an ode to its name, bartenders serve “shots” out of oversized syringes, “but not in the arm, in a glass,” reads its Facebook page.

Owners Steve Barraco and Michael Migliaro have spent 15 years in the restaurant game with two other successful eateries in the area, Cafe Amici in Spring Glen and Amici Tavern in North Haven.

In 2022, they embarked on their third restaurant venture, opening The Pharmacy in the former space of well-known Spring Glen Pharmacy, “a place where many would go to get anything they needed,” they said.

“With that idea, the owners wanted The Pharmacy Restaurant to be as diverse as the things you would find there.”

Barraco and Migliaro credit Executive Chef Gilberto Galdamez, who has nearly three decades of experience in the restaurant industry, with developing the “spectacular” menu.”

So far, the restaurant appears to be a hit with online foodies.

"Chef, your flavors are outstanding,” Tracy Creatore, of North Haven, wrote on Facebook. “The Mexican Chicken especially!"

“Had a hamburger with fries which was good, tuna tartare was very good,” Peter Pietrandrea, of North Haven, wrote on Facebook.

The Pharmacy is located at 1670 Whitney Avenue in Hamden. Find out more on its website.

