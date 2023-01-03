Julia's Bakery In Orange Shutters After Decades In Business

A longtime Connecticut bakery known for its fresh pastries and cakes made from scratch has permanently closed.

Julia's Bakery, located in the New Haven County town of Orange, officially closed on New Year's Day.

Owner Jeff Chandler announced plans for the closure on Friday, Dec. 2.

"This journey now ending would have been unimaginable from its start 32 years ago," the announcement reads. "We are deeply thankful to all those who have shared in it: our staff, whose commitment paved the road through four locations and a pandemic; the town of Orange for accepting us as part of the community; our friends and family for their guidance and support; and most of all our patrons, for letting us be part of your birthdays, weddings, holidays and more."

The bakery, located at 560 Boston Post Road, made a name for itself in the community over the years and became a go-to spot for many who needed cakes and baked goods for special events.

"This is so sad," Olga Iris commented on one of the bakery's Facebook posts. "I've been going to Julia's since I was young. I'm going to miss it and all of you. Wish I had one of the chocolate cupcakes one more time."

