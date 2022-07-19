French-Asian Bakery Chain Opens First CT Location In New Haven

A bakery café chain that specializes in French-Asian artisan pastries and desserts has opened its first Connecticut location.

TOUS les JOURS announced the opening of its New Haven bakery on July 18.

Located at 831 Chapel St., the bakery is owned by franchisee team Bohun Choi and Michong Son, of C&S Family Bakery LLC, representatives announced.

Representatives said one of the most popular desserts the brand offers is the signature Cloud Cake, which is a sponge cake filled with freshly-made whipped cream in flavors such as chocolate, milk, strawberry, and green tea.

The bakery also offers milk bread, macarons, croissants, and more.

“Whenever I visited New York and New Jersey, it was tradition to stop at TOUS les JOURS for a pastry or cake, and because I looked forward to those occasions so much, I began to visualize the opportunity to bring TOUS les JOURS to my own community,” Choi said in the announcement. “We are thrilled to introduce the unique TOUS les JOURS experience to New Haven locals, and are confident they will appreciate the exceptional quality, authenticity and product variety that we’re known for.”

The New Haven location is open Mondays through Fridays from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

