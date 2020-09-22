Famed Local Chef Opening New Authentic, Downtown Restaurant

A prominent local chef - who has been featured on Food Network and in Yankee Magazine, and the New York Times - is starting his own new restaurant serving up contemporary Mexican street food.

The executive chef and co-owner of the new establishment, Camacho Garage, is Arturo Franco-Camacho. He cooks at New Haven's Geronimo Tequila Bar and Southwest Grill and Shell and Bones Oyster Bar. Camacho has been featured on "Food Nation with Bobby Flay" on the Food Network, recognized as “Excellent” in the New York Times, and has received accolades from Connecticut Magazine, Yankee Magazine, and Zagat.

“I’m beyond excited to bring this completely new experience to my adopted hometown of New Haven," Camacho said.

The other co-owners are restauranteurs Robert Bolduc and Marc Knight.

The Fountain Street restaurant in New Haven will provide diners with a window into Camacho's Mexican upbringing, cooking with my mother and grandmother, and spending time with my father at the garage he owned, said Camacho.

Camacho Garage, which opens to the public on Thursday, Sept. 24, boasts 13 unique taco dishes and a slew of Northeast-brewed beers on tap. Tacos come loaded with ingredients that go far beyond traditional seasoned beef. Comacho is making tacos with adobo marinated chicken, slow-roasted lamb, confit of duck and wild mushrooms and cactus, and original offerings like plantain and crab croquettes.

The appetizer menu includes raw offerings, like oysters on the half shell and ceviche, along with duck "drumettes," a cactus salad, and a "Mexican Hot Dog." Their dessert menu includes Mexican classics such as churros, flan, and paletas.

“In addition to celebrating both traditional and inspired recipes from my childhood, I’m very focused on providing guests with a healthy, fresh and delicious experience that integrates and celebrates local, seasonal ingredients," Camacho said.

The chef noted that he prepares manny foods that comply with dietary restrictions such as gluten-free, vegetarian, and dairy-free.

