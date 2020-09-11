COVID-19 Curfew: City Restaurants Push To Stay Open Past 9:30 p.m.

Restaurants in a hopping southern Connecticut community are appealing to stay open past the new 9:30 p.m. curfew put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19.

On Monday, Nov. 9, at 10 .m., the Milford Regional Chamber of Commerce is hosting an online “listening session and appeal” with city and state officials, the chamber said.

In particular, the chamber is advocating for:

- Change from 9:30 p.m. to 12 a.m. the time for close of business

- Extend outdoor dining options (set to expire today, Monday, Nov. 9)

- Allow igloos and greenhouses for outdoor dining

- Set up emergency grant funding to sustain our restaurant community.

Anyone who would like to join, can register at Zoom: Register Here: https://zoom.us/j/98181028353

The statewide curfew went into effect on Friday, Nov. 6 in the midst of rising COVID-19 rates.

