COVID-19 Curfew: City Restaurants Push To Stay Open Past 9:30 p.m.

Restaurants in a hopping southern Connecticut community are appealing to stay open past the new 9:30 p.m. curfew put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19.
On Monday, Nov. 9, at 10 .m., the Milford Regional Chamber of Commerce is hosting an online “listening session and appeal” with city and state officials, the chamber said.
In particular, the chamber is advocating for:
- Change from 9:30 p.m. to 12 a.m. the time for close of business
- Extend outdoor dining options (set to expire today, Monday, Nov. 9)
- Allow igloos and greenhouses for outdoor dining
- Set up emergency grant funding to sustain our restaurant community.
Anyone who would like to join, can register at Zoom: Register Here: https://zoom.us/j/98181028353
The statewide curfew went into effect on Friday, Nov. 6 in the midst of rising COVID-19 rates.
