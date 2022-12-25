All-Day Brunch: New Restaurant In New Haven Offers Churro French Toast, Nutella Cappuccinos

A restaurant that offers brunch all day held the grand opening of its newest location in Connecticut.

The Place 2 Be celebrated the grand opening of its New Haven restaurant on Tuesday, Dec. 20, representatives announced.

The owners also operate locations in Hartford, West Hartford, and Springfield, Massachusetts.

According to the eatery's online menu, guests can select from a wide variety of seasonal coffee drinks, such as Nutella Cappuccinos, Honey Lavender Lattes, and Iced Cereal Lattes, which can be made with various flavors.

The menu also features breakfast sandwiches, wraps, burgers, omelets, and sweeter dishes, such as the Churro French Toast and Jumbo Belgian Waffle.

Representatives said the New Haven restaurant, which is located at 338 Elm St., has a two-story tall tree inside under a skylight and a 1,500-square-foot rooftop patio.

The eatery also features two bars.

“Growing The Place 2 Be to now serve and become part of the New Haven area community is something we’ve been looking forward to all year. This space is particularly special and unique to our restaurant group with its stand-out features,” said Gina Luari, founder and CEO of TP2B. “To be able to open our new location on the heels of receiving such a tremendous recognition is amazing, and we are so honored.”

The Place 2 Be is open every day from 7 a.m. through 8 p.m.

