Popular Branford Restaurant Moving To New Location: 'Good Things Coming'

Mosaico Cuisine, located in Branford at 539 Main St., will be moving to another location after its last day of business on Saturday, Aug. 26, the owners announced on social media earlier in the month.

The owners did not cite a reason for the move but thanked customers for their support in the five years that the Branford location has been open.

"Without you, we would not be able to make it," the owners wrote, adding, "We appreciate all your support."

The eatery's new address or reopening date has not yet been revealed.

The location is known for its Venezuelan cuisines such as arepas with chicken, beef, pork, and vegetables; cachapas with steak and pork; mini patacones with pork, chicken salad, and beef; a variety of soups; and even burgers and hot dogs with a South American twist.

In their moving announcement, the eatery's owners expressed that they are hopeful for the coming change.

"Good things are coming," they wrote, adding that more details would be coming soon.

