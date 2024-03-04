Branford Eatery Announces Closure After 38 Years: 'Thank You For All Love, Support'

USS Chowder Pot III, located in the New Haven County town of Branford at 560 East Main St., announced its closure in a social media post on Sunday, March 3.

In the post, the owner did not give a specific reason for the decision but thanked former patrons for visiting the seafood restaurant over the 38 years it had been open.

"I want to say thank you for all the love and support you have shown myself and Chowder Pot lll throughout the years," the owner said in the post, signing it as "Chef John."

He added, "I could not have done it without all of you, my staff and my family."

The news prompted an outpouring of grief in the comments section.

"Heartbreaking news," wrote Greg H., who added, "This is a big loss for Branford."

"So many memories, good times and amazing food always!!" commented Michelle L.

