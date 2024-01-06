Overcast 29°

SHARE

Brand-New CT Snowfall Projections: Here's How Much To Expect Throughout State

Much of both Connecticut and Massachusetts are now expected to see between 8 inches and one foot of snowfall from a massive winter storm that is nearing the Northeast.

A look at the areas in Connecticut and Massachusetts now expected to see between 8 to 12 inches of snowfall from the storm Saturday night, Jan. 6 into Sunday, Jan. 7 (areas in orange). Elsewhere, between 6-8 inches is expected (yellow).

A look at the areas in Connecticut and Massachusetts now expected to see between 8 to 12 inches of snowfall from the storm Saturday night, Jan. 6 into Sunday, Jan. 7 (areas in orange). Elsewhere, between 6-8 inches is expected (yellow).

 Photo Credit: National Weather Service
The latest snowfall projections throughout the Northeast, released Saturday morning, Jan. 6 by AccuWeather.com.

The latest snowfall projections throughout the Northeast, released Saturday morning, Jan. 6 by AccuWeather.com.

 Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the areas shown in pink.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the areas shown in pink.

 Photo Credit: National Weather Service
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories

Those areas are shown in orange in the first image above from the National Weather Service. Elsewhere, between 6-8 inches is expected (shown in yellow).

For the latest snowfall projections throughout the Northeast, released Saturday morning, Jan. 6 by AccuWeather.com, click on the second image above.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect and hazardous driving is expected from Saturday night to Sunday morning, Jan. 7 for the areas shown in pink in the third image above.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice New Haven and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE