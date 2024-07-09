The incident occurred in New Haven County around 8:30 a.m., Tuesday, July 9, on North Division Street in Ansonia.

According to Ansonia Public Works, public works employees found the object in the grass along the entrance road to the complex.

Ansonia Fire Marshall Darrick Lundeen assisted in the investigation, and the Connecticut State Police are currently assessing the object, the department said.

If feasible, the object will be destroyed on-site.

Anyone with information regarding the object is asked to contact the Ansonia Police Department at 203-735-1885.

This is a developing story. Check back with Daily Voice for updates.

