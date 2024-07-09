Fair with Haze 86°

SHARE

Ansonia Building Closed After Grenade-Like Device Found

A Connecticut public works facility is temporarily closed after a grenade-like object was found in the entrance roadway.

The object was found outside of the Ansonia Public Works building.&nbsp;

The object was found outside of the Ansonia Public Works building. 

 Photo Credit: Ansonia Police Department
Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories

The incident occurred in New Haven County around 8:30 a.m., Tuesday, July 9, on North Division Street in Ansonia.

According to Ansonia Public Works, public works employees found the object in the grass along the entrance road to the complex.

Ansonia Fire Marshall Darrick Lundeen assisted in the investigation, and the Connecticut State Police are currently assessing the object, the department said.

If feasible, the object will be destroyed on-site. 

Anyone with information regarding the object is asked to contact the Ansonia Police Department at 203-735-1885.

This is a developing story. Check back with Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice New Haven and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE