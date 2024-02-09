Home Invasion: Ansonia Man Slashed By 2 Armed Intruders, Police Say

The incident took place in New Haven County around 2:45 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 6 on Woodlawn Avenue in Ansonia.

According to Lt. Patrick Lynch of the Ansonia Police, the victim, a 65-year-old Ansonia resident, reported someone knocked on his door and when he opened the door two men forced their way into his residence.

One man was armed with a handgun and asked the homeowner where his money was. The victim reported the man with the handgun then took a knife and cut him in the upper body, Lynch said.

Both men then fled the residence, Lynch said. The victim described one of the suspects as a Black male about 6 feet 2, 30 to 40 years old, and the other attacker was just described as shorter than the first man.

"This appears to be an isolated incident," Lynch said.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact the police department at 203-735-1885 or anonymous tips can be left at Tip411 at https://www.tip411.com/tips/new?alert_group_id=21553.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Haven and receive free news updates.