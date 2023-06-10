Alleged Stalker: Waterbury Man Arrested After Multiple Highway Incidents, Police Say

New Haven County resident Nicholas Perugini III, age 53, of Waterbury, was arrested on Thursday, June 8 at around 1 a.m. for his alleged role in the stalking of a woman that spanned several months, according to Connecticut State Police.

On Wednesday, May 10 at approximately 11:40 p.m., police were first notified of the man’s behavior.

The female victim, who has not been named by authorities, contacted the police to report that she had been harassed by a man in a white Cadillac Escalade on several occasions spanning months during her commute, including right before she called the police.

During these incidents, which authorities said happened on I-84 eastbound near the Newtown exit, Perugini would reportedly travel closely behind the victim at an unsafe distance and flash his high beams.

He would then speed up to pass the woman’s car, merge in front, and travel at a low speed with his hazards on, police claimed.

Despite her attempts to change lanes to put space between herself and the Cadillac Escalade, she reported to police that he continued to pull in front or behind her.

This occurred on the same stretch of highway consistently while the woman was commuting to and from work, said police.

The woman told police that she was afraid of retaliation should he find out she reported the behavior, even going as far as to change her schedule and have a coworker follow her in a separate vehicle during the commute.

It was with her coworker following that the two were able to get down the license plate number and description of the man driving.

Further investigation led officers to Perugini’s home, where they observed the white Cadillac Escalade in the driveway.

The next day, on Thursday, May 11, Perugini agreed only to do a phone interview with officers and admitted to driving the Cadillac during the alleged timeframe, but denied engaging in the erratic behaviors the woman had reported.

When officers followed up a week later with the victim, she reported that she had not seen the Cadillac on her commute since the day Perugini spoke with officers.

A warrant was issued for his arrest.

He was brought into custody and charged with the following:

Stalking

Breach of peace

Perugini is due back in court for arraignment on Friday, June 23 at Waterbury Superior Court.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Haven and receive free news updates.