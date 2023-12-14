Fatal Crash: 54-Year-Old From Waterbury ID'd As Victim After Car Drives Off Highway

The collision took place in New Haven County around 8:50 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 13 in the area of 215 Perkins Ave., in Waterbury.

Lt. Ryan Bessette of the Waterbury Police said the vehicle traveled off the roadway and into a wooded area before it came to a stop.

The driver, identified as Fatmir Cazimovski, of Waterbury, was transported to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries, Bessette said.

The crash is under investigation by the Waterbury Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit (CRU).

If anyone has any information regarding this incident please contact the CRU unit at 203-346-3975.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Haven and receive free news updates.