45-Year-Old Danbury Woman Killed, Man Critical In Wrong-Way I-84 Crash

The collision took place in New Haven County around 6:20 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 10, in Waterbury.

A 2004 Honda Accord was traveling in the wrong direction on I-84 when it caused two other vehicles to crash, said the Connecticut State Police.

Killed in the crash was 45-year-old Fairfield County resident Francisa Jessennia Cortez-Arias of Danbury.

The driver, a 32-year-old Danbury man, suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to Waterbury Hospital, state police said.

Police said the Honda was driving west in the eastbound lanes when it sideswiped a 2008 BMW 528i which swerved from the left lane to try to avoid a crash causing it to hit a 2023 Chevy Tahoe.

The driver of the BMW was not injured. A passenger in the Tahoe received minor injuries and was transported to St. Mary's Hospital, police said.

The crash is under investigation.

Witnesses to the crash and anyone who was in the area with dashcam footage are asked to contact Trooper Clifford Magloire at 203-267-2200 or Clifford.Magloire@ct.gov.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Haven and receive free news updates.