33-Year-Old Intoxicated Meriden Man Brandishes Gun At Mall, Police Say

New Haven County resident Victor Ayala Jr., of Meriden, was nabbed by police on a scooter with a gun in plain sight on the handlebars on Saturday, Nov. 25.

According to Meriden Police, around 2:30 p.m., Meriden Mall security called police to report Ayala in the mall carrying an exposed handgun.

Security later reported Ayala had left the mall on a scooter with the firearm tucked on the handlebars, police said.

Meriden police found Ayala on Lewis Avenue where he was stopped and the firearm was seized.

Police said, "It was apparent that he was under the influence of some narcotics due to his very lethargic state."

He was taken by ambulance to an area hospital for medical treatment.

The firearm that was located was identified as an Amado Rossi .38 special with an obliterated serial number. A search of Ayala uncovered five .38 caliber rounds, one used syringe, one broken glass pipe, a small bundle of suspected narcotics, $289, and four cell phones, police said.

Ayala Jr. is in custody on a $200,000 bond for the following criminal charges:

DUI

Possession of a firearm while intoxicated

Two counts of criminal possession of a firearm and ammunition

Weapons in a motor vehicle

A firearm with an obliterated serial number

Breach of Peace

Possession of a controlled substance

Possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell

Possession/ use of drug paraphernalia

Operating without a license

