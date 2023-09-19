300-Vehicle Street Takeover: New Haven County Woman Nabbed For Blocking Accident, Police Say

The event happened on Saturday, July 8 in the New Haven County city of Milford, according to the Milford Police Department.

Around 7 p.m. that day, a street takeover comprised of approximately 300 ATVs, motorcycles, and dirt bikes bombarded the city, causing delays and violations across Milford, police reported.

Nashaly Vega-Vega, age 24, of New Haven, was spotted by police traveling west on Boston Post Road.

She was allegedly running through red lights and weaving in and out of lanes with no warning.

While Vega-Vega was driving, Milford Police said officers were attempting to reach an accident that was caused by another street takeover member; however, Vega-Vega reportedly stopped her bike in front of an officer’s car and encouraged other street takeover members to ride around her, thereby blocking the police from getting to the accident.

Additional information regarding the outcome of the accident was not released.

Vega-Vega turned herself in on an active arrest warrant on Sunday, Sept. 17.

Police said this is the second arrest in relation to the July 8 takeover event.

She is charged with the following:

Reckless driving

Illegal obstruction of an emergency vehicle

Improper mirrors

Improper signal, six counts

Failure to drive right, two counts

Failure to obey traffic control signal, two counts

Vega-Vega was released on a promise to appear for her court date at Milford Superior Court, scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 17.

