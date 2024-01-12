Fair 36°

2 Teens Arrested During Disturbances At Waterbury High School Basketball Game

Two teens were charged with breach of peace in separate incidents during a Connecticut high school basketball game.

 Photo Credit: Pixabay via diegoparra/Google Maps
Kathy Reakes
Read More Stories

The altercations occurred in New Haven County on Wednesday, Jan. 10, in Waterbury at Wilby High School. 

During the game, officers intervened to address two separate disturbances that occurred between teens in attendance. In both instances, the two were disruptive to the event, and others in attendance, said Lt. Ryan Bessette of the Waterbury Police.

"Officers attempted to de-escalate each incident but the juveniles continued to cause a disturbance and became physically confrontational with officers, ultimately resulting in both juveniles being arrested," Bessette said.

Additionally, both physically resisted arrest by the officers involved in each incident, Bessette added. 

A 16-year-old girl was charged with breach of peace and interfering with an officer.

A 16-year-old boy was charged with breach of peace, resisting arrest (two counts), and simple trespass.

There were no injuries during either incident.

