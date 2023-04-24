2 Shot Over Weekend In New Haven During Separate Incidents, Police Say

The first shooting took place in New Haven around 5:40 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 22 in the area of Huntington and Dixwell Avenues.

New Haven Police received two ShotSpotter notifications of shots fired in the area of Huntington Avenue and Dixwell Avenue, said, Capt. Rose Dell, of the New Haven Police.

Responding detectives discovered that two houses and three vehicles were hit and recovered a total of 15 fired cartridge casings, Dell said.

As police were investigating, Yale-New Haven Hospital reported that a man had come to the hospital with a gunshot wound, she added.

Hospital personnel informed officers that the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening, Dell said. The victim did not provide investigating officers with any information on the shooting.

Detectives have located video surveillance of an exchange of gunfire on Huntington Street and later in the evening, a stolen vehicle was also recovered that appears to have been involved, police said.

Detectives will continue to investigate to determine if these incidents of gunfire and the person who was shot are related, Dell said.

Early the next morning around 1 a.m., Sunday, April 23, officers were notified that a woman suffering from a gunshot wound had sought treatment at Yale-New Haven Hospital.

Investigators learned that prior to being shot the woman was with a large crowd of spectators watching a stunt driving show in the Lowe’s parking lot at 115 Foxon Blvd.

As the reckless drivers started to strike pedestrians, the victim ran from the area. She heard a single gunshot and realized she had been struck, Dell said.

The victim was brought to the hospital by her friends. Medical personnel informed officers that her wound was not life-threatening, police said.

"At this time, no other individuals have reported to the police that they were injured during the stunt show," Dell said.

Anyone with information on either incident is urged to call detectives at 203-946-6304 or through the department’s anonymous tip line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).

