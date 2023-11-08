18-Year-Old Ansonia Woman Charged With Felony Murder

New Haven County resident Jada Artis, of Ansonia, was charged on Friday, Nov. 3 in connection with the July 14 killing of Abdul-Jalil Humphrey, age 30, of Ansonia.

According to Lt. Patrick Lynch of the Ansonia Police, Artis, who is being held on a $2 million bond, took part in the murder and was additionally charged with:

Robbery

Conspiracy to commit robbery

Hindering prosecution.

The arrest of Artis was the result of a multi-agency investigation where a second suspect, Sahvon Valentine, age 20 of Hartford, was identified as the person who shot Humphrey, said Lynch.

Valentine is currently in the custody of the State of Connecticut Department of Corrections on unrelated charges and will be arrested in the near future.

The investigation found that the victim's vehicle was stolen following his murder.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Haven and receive free news updates.