15 Cars Broken Into At Wallingford Hospital

The incident occurred in New Haven County around 1:20 p.m., Monday, May 13, at Gaylord Hospital in Wallingford.

According to Officer Alex Torres of the Wallingford Police, responding officers found at least 15 employee vehicles had been broken into.

Many had their windows smashed and wallets and valuables taken, Torres said. Several vehicles were parked by the softball field and in the parking area.

The department asks anyone with information to contact the department at 203-294-2800 or visit https://www.police.wallingfordct.gov/.

Torres said the department also reminds drivers to always remove valuables from vehicles or hide them from sight.

"Try your best to park in a well-lit, well-traveled area under surveillance if possible," Torres said. "As always, lock the doors."

