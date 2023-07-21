14-Year-Old Girl Killed In Crash Of Stolen Vehicle In Waterbury, Police Say

The crash took place in New Haven County around 2:20 a.m., Friday, July 21, at the intersection of East Main Street and Baldwin Street in Waterbury.

The vehicles involved were a Hyundai Sonata and Ford Escape, said Lt. Ryan Bessette of the Waterbury Police.

The Hyundai had four juvenile occupants and had been reported stolen in Waterbury, he added.

The girl was ejected during the crash and pronounced dead shortly after at the hospital, Bessette said.

Also in the Hyundai:

A 15-year-old girl was transported to an area hospital and is considered to be in stable condition and being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

A 15-year-old male was transported to an area hospital and is considered to be in stable condition and being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

A second 15-year-old male was transported to an area hospital and considered to be stable but in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Ford Escape was identified as a 38-year-old man and he was transported to a local hospital where he is considered to be in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries, Bessette said.

The passenger of the vehicle was identified as an 18-year-old male and was transported to a local hospital and is considered to be in stable but critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

This accident is under investigation by the Waterbury Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident please contact the CRU unit at 203-346-3975.

