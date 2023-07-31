13-Year-Old Girl Shot In Front Of Yale New Haven Hospital

The incident took place in New Haven around 2:30 a.m., Sunday, July 30 in front of Yale New Haven Hospital.

Detectives have determined that the shooting was not a deliberate attack on the hospital or its personnel, said Capt. Rose Dell, of the New Haven Police.

Instead, video surveillance footage revealed that two vehicles were chasing each other near Howard Avenue and Park Street. One of the vehicles fired shots at the other, hitting a 13-year-old female passenger in the process, Dell said.

The victim was then dropped off at Yale pediatric hospital, where she received medical attention.

Dell said the girl's injuries are non-life threatening, and she has since been released from the hospital.

Police have recovered the stolen vehicles involved in the incident, which were found abandoned near Asylum Street and Sylvan Avenue.

The New Haven Police Department is currently investigating this incident.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304 or through the department’s anonymous tip line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).

