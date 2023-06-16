This Meriden Pizza Spot Receives Rare Super High Score From Popular Pie Guru

That's what pizza guru and Barstool Sports CEO Dave Portnoy had to say after a stop in New Haven County where he visited The Little Rendezvous, a 120-year-old eatery in Meriden, this week.

After a few bites of the coal-fired yumminess, Portnoy bestowed a super rare 9.1. score on the pizza, putting their pie in the same league as Sally’s in New Haven which received a 9.2 score, making it the second highest-rated pizza in the state, according to Portnoy.

During the much-anticipated visit, owner Steve Chehotsky just went about his business of making pizzas and never even looked up, something that impressed Portnoy.

After a few bites, he asked what the score was before and heard shook his head when he heard an 8.2 and then after a few more bites, bestowed the coveted 9.1 score.

“This is like special if you get off at Logan or you’re at JFK you have to hit this,” he said. “If you’re going to New Haven and you’re doing Sally’s or Pepe’s, you have to make the extra half-hour trip here. No questions asked. This has to be on your itinerary.”

Meriden's Mayor Kevin Scarpati, who was excited about the visit, posted the incredible rating on Facebook to make sure everyone knew about the high rating.

But a look at Yelp reveals many from near and far already knew The Little Rendezvous was the spot for pie.

"Hands down BEST pizza in Meriden!!," said Channel R. of New Haven. "I'm a bit of a pizza snob especially because I grew up in New Haven and we all know New Haven has the best pizza! The owner is amazing, great guy!! Love this place. I would recommend this place to everybody. Great service and great food."

So now that you know, go on a pizza road trip and check out the 9.1-rated pie at The Little Rendezvous located at 256 Pratt St. in Meriden. Note: Closed Monday and Tuesday.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Haven and receive free news updates.