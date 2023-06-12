11 Injured After Stolen Car Crashes Into Vehicles In Meriden

The crash took place in New Haven County around 4:15 p.m., Saturday, June 10 in Meriden at the intersection of Windsor Avenue at West Main Street.

When officers arrived on the scene they found three vehicles with heavy damage and a total of 11 injured people, said Sgt. Stanley Zajac, of the Meriden Police.

From the preliminary investigation, a 2003 Honda Accord was traveling north on North Third Street, crossing the intersection of West Main Street hitting a 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt that was traveling west on West Main Street.

The Accord continued across West Main Street onto Windsor Ave hitting head-on into a 2013 Nissan Altima registered out of New York State.

The injured included:

The Nissan Altima had five people injured and transported to area hospitals.

The Chevrolet Cobalt had four people injured and transported to area hospitals.

The Honda Accord had two people injured and transported to area hospitals.

While investigating the case The Honda Accord was found to be stolen in Bridgeport, said Zajac.

Zajac said the driver of that vehicle was identified as William Herschler, age 34, of Meriden. Herschler is in custody charged with driving a stolen motor vehicle and is being held on a $100,000 bond.

The crash is being investigated by Officer Patrick Ouellette and Sgt. Stanley Zajac of the Meriden Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit.

Police are asking that anyone that witnessed this crash, area residences, or businesses that may have video surveillance of this incident call the Meriden Police Department at 203-630-6201.

