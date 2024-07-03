The incident occurred in New Haven County around 7:50 p.m., Tuesday, July 2, in the Quinnipiac River in North Haven.

According to North Haven Fire Chief Paul Januszewski, the department responded to the river for the report of a kayak that had capsized with people in the water.

Another 911 call was placed and answered by Hamden, resulting in both North Haven and Hamden fire departments responding to the Quinnipiac River.

North Haven firefighters deployed a boat from a launch on Sackett Point Road. Januszewski said several North Haven fire units were positioned along the river to obtain vantage points, and a drone was en route to aid with the search.

With dusk just minutes away, crews aggressively searched the river from Sackett Point Road to the Middletown Avenue bridge.

Januszewski said a North Haven fire unit located the individual in distress just as nearby Amtrak employees pulled the person from the river.

After it was confirmed that only one occupant was in the water, the victim was checked for injuries by fire and EMS.

No injuries were reported, and the kayak was not recovered.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Haven and receive free news updates.