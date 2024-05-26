At about 3:35 p.m. Saturday, May 25, Connecticut State Police troopers in Middlesex County responded to a report of a disturbance at an address in the town of Deep River.

A dead person was found at this location. The person's identity has not been confirmed and the investigation remains active and ongoing.

The suspect is from Massachusetts.

"This is all of the information available for release at this time," Connecticut State Police said. "As additional information becomes available, it will be disseminated accordingly."

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.