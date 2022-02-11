Contact Us
Water Main Break Causes School Closure In Cromwell

Cromwell Middle School is closed due to a water main break. Photo Credit: Rudy and Peter Skitterians on Pixabay/Google Maps street view

Students and staff at one Connecticut school are getting the day off due to a water main break.

Located in Middlesex County, Cromwell Middle School will be closed all day on Wednesday, Nov. 2 due to the water main break, said Superintendent of Schools Dr. Enza Marci.

All other schools in the district will be open as usual. 

Parents will be notified if there is any issue fixing the break and the return to school on Thursday, Nov. 3 is delayed, district officials said.

