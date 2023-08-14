River Tragedy: CT Woman Dies When Canoe Overturns In Clinton

The incident took place in Middlesex County on Saturday, Aug. 12 around 11:15 a.m., in the Hammonasset River in Clinton.

Connecticut State Environmental Conservation (Encon) Police were notified of a report of an overturned paddle craft in the Hammonasset River with a victim in the water, said Will Healey, spokesman for the Connecticut Department of Energy & Environmental Protection.

Encon Police responded and a preliminary investigation revealed a canoe occupied by two adults and one juvenile who were participating in a state park-led guided canoe program were traveling on the Hammonasset River when the canoe overturned, Healey said.

Healey said an 81-year-old woman, identified as Qiuhua Gua of New Haven County in Madison, was transported to Middlesex Hospital Shoreline Clinic by Madison Ambulance personnel, where she was pronounced dead.

The victim was wearing a life jacket.

The other two occupants of the vessel were uninjured.

Encon Police were assisted on the scene by:

Clinton Fire Department

Clinton Police Department

Madison Ambulance

Madison Police Department

Encon Police are currently investigating the incident. The Office of the Medical Examiner will determine the manner and cause of death.

