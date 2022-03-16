Contact Us
Middlesex Daily Voice serves Clinton, Cromwell, East Haddam, East Hampton, Old Saybrook & Portland
Return to your home site

Menu

Middlesex Daily Voice serves Clinton, Cromwell, East Haddam, East Hampton, Old Saybrook & Portland

Nearby Sites

  • Hartford
    serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
  • New Haven
    serves Hamden, Meriden, Milford, New Haven, Wallingford, Waterbury & West Haven
  • New London
    serves Colchester, East Lyme, Griswold, Groton, Ledyard, Montville, Stonington & Waterford
  • Tolland
    serves Bolton, Coventry, Ellington, Hebron, Mansfield, Somers, Stafford, Tolland & Vernon
Breaking News: Police Officer Injured In Head-On CT Crash
Police & Fire

Two House Fires Break Out In Middletown

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Police have responded to two house fires that broke out in a Connecticut neighborhood.
Police have responded to two house fires that broke out in a Connecticut neighborhood. Photo Credit: Facebook/Middletown Police Department -Connecticut

Firefighters have responded to two house fires in a Connecticut neighborhood.

The fires broke out on Wednesday, March 16, in Middlesex County in the area of Clinton Avenue in Middletown, according to an announcement from Middletown Police Department on Wednesday afternoon.

Police asked residents to stay clear of the areas of Grand Street, Clinton Avenue, and Clinton Avenue.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.