Two House Fires Break Out In Middletown

Firefighters have responded to two house fires in a Connecticut neighborhood.

The fires broke out on Wednesday, March 16, in Middlesex County in the area of Clinton Avenue in Middletown, according to an announcement from Middletown Police Department on Wednesday afternoon.

Police asked residents to stay clear of the areas of Grand Street, Clinton Avenue, and Clinton Avenue.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

