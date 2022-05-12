Police Search For Missing Mother, 3-Week-Old Baby Last Seen In Middletown

Police have asked the public for help locating a 32-year-old woman and her 3-week-old son who were last seen in Connecticut nearly a week ago.

Brigette Wood was last seen in Middlesex County on Eastern Drive in Middletown on Friday, May 6, before she voluntarily stopped communicating with her family, according to a report from the City of Middletown Police Department on Wednesday, May 11.

Her family and police have been unable to reach her and confirm her well-being and the well-being of her son, Zion Gonzalez, police said.

Police said Wood has been known to frequent Hartford, Groton City, and New London.

She has no known ties to Middletown, authorities said.

Wood is described as being about 5-foot-4 and 140 pounds, and she was last seen wearing a brown shirt and a gray hoodie, authorities reported.

Police said Zion is described as being about five to six pounds.

Authorities reported that Wood is known to associate with 40-year-old Juan Carlos Gonzalez, who is the father of Zion and lives in New London.

Wood is known to drive a white 2018 Honda Accord with CT BE68631, police said.

Police asked anyone with information about the whereabouts of Wood and Zion to contact Detective Lacasse of the Middletown Police Special Investigations Unit at 860-638-4134 or Middletown Central Dispatch at 860-347-2541.

